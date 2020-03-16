Many organizations and individuals have joined our call to action, issued jointly with the Higher National Committee for the Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege in Gaza, for actions between 24-30 March to commemorate the second anniversary of the Great March of Return in Gaza and the 44th Land Day in occupied Palestine. Our call to action, republished below with our list of endorsers, remains in place, and we have listed several in-person events and actions scheduled for this day, including multiple events in Britain.

However, many events have been organized in cities where they may no longer take place, due to the danger posed by COVID-19, guidance from public health authorities or regulations promulgated by municipalities, states and countries. Protecting each other’s health at this critical time is essential to continuing the struggle against the forces of oppression and exploitation that deny people health care or price it with a profit motive.

In Gaza, our comrades have informed us that there is great concern about the potential for the spread of COVID-19. No cases have yet been discovered in Gaza, but dozens have been in the West Bank and hundreds in occupied Palestine ’48, as well as in Egypt across the Rafah border. Given the siege, which has denied Palestinians in Gaza much-needed health and sanitation equipment for over a decade, COVID-19’s entry into Gaza could be devastating. Therefore, they are very hesitant to mobilize thousands of people in large crowds, due to the risk of viral spread.

At this time, we note that, while COVID-19 threatens people around the world, it does not transcend border, class or empire. In Iran, U.S. sanctions deny people much-needed medical care. Many people around the world, even in the heart of the empire, wonder how they will pay for health care or even to survive if they are out of work due to COVID-19 or the related economic slowdowns. Those in prisons, detention centers and migrant camps are particularly vulnerable. In Palestine, Israel’s racist approach to COVID-19 has seen reports of infected doctors visiting Palestinian prisoners and the encouragement of public celebrations for the Israeli Jewish population at the same time that prisoners are denied family visits.

We support all efforts to organize in a way that supports Palestine and public health, and we will provide further updates as things change. We encourage organizers in locations affected by the virus and by public health restrictions to also consider virtual activities and online events and discussions, as well as to join the call from Gaza for a Virtual March on 30 March 2020.

The following in-person events and actions are currently scheduled; please join the Facebook events for further updates and news:

MINNEAPOLIS: Land Day Bannering, Free Palestine! Tuesday, March 24, 4:30 pm, Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place. Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/182191393102764/

NOTTINGHAM: Speak out for Palestine! Saturday, March 28, 11:00 am, Outside HSBC, Clumber Street, Nottingham, UK. Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/490278631666624/

MANCHESTER: Protest – Free Palestine! Zionism is racism! Saturday, March 28, 12:00 pm, Piccadilly Gardens. Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/860107067832905/

DUBLIN: Great March of Return Rally – Saturday, March 28, 2:00 pm, GPO, O’Connell Street, Dublin. Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1044706709231533/

VANCOUVER: Boycott HP, Support Palestine and End the Siege of Gaza, Saturday, March 28 2:00 pm, Best Buy, 798 Granville St, Vancouver. Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1468548446645499/

NEW YORK CITY: Mobilization for Land Day and the Great Return March, Sunday March 29, 2:00 pm. Washington Square Park, NYC. Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/182650356443083/

UK NATIONAL DAY OF ACTION, 2 years of the Great Return March, Saturday, MArch 28. Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2545791568996718/

Join the Virtual March

We join in the call of our friends and comrades from Gaza to join us for a Virtual March on Land Day, 30 March. Follow the Facebook Event for timing and to join the virtual march: https://www.facebook.com/events/196592084958269/

“Mark Palestine Land Day (Yawm Al-Ard), a day of remembrance for six Palestinian citizens who were murdered by Israelis while protesting the Israeli government’s expropriation of thousands of dunums of their land. March together online on the second anniversary of the Great March of Return.

Express your solidarity with Palestinian people by tweeting on the hashtag #PalestineLandDay

Let’s say NO to Israel’s colonialism, NO to the apartheid regime, and NO to land theft!”

Follow: https://www.facebook.com/events/196592084958269/

24-30 March 2020, worldwide: International week of action to support the Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege

Join Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip in a global mobilization on the second anniversary of the Great Return March to demand the right of return for Palestinian refugees and an end to Israel’s siege of Gaza.

On March 30, 2018, tens of thousands of Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip launched the Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege.

Israel’s violent repression of it exacted a gruesome toll, with its occupation forces’ live ammunition, tear gas and rubber-coated steel bullets massacring 214 Palestinians participating in unarmed demonstrations and wounding 18,764 more.

But the demands of the Great Return March – an end to Israel’s brutal closure of the Gaza Strip and the right of return for millions of Palestinian refugees ethnically cleansed from their homes – remain no less critical nearly two years later.

Seven years after the United Nations first warned that the conditions imposed by Israel’s siege would render Gaza unlivable by 2020, its crises of electricity, water, employment, and food security have already reached the breaking point.

This isolation of the Gaza Strip is part of Israel’s strategy to displace the Palestinian people, fragment our society, and liquidate our national movement.

Its plan, which started with the ethnic cleansing of 720,000 Palestinians in 1948, continues today with the use of walls, checkpoints, and roads to divide Palestinian neighborhoods and communities; the demolitions of Palestinian homes and institutions in Jerusalem, the West Bank, and 1948-occupied Palestine; the seizure of Palestinian land for Israeli settlements; the targeting of Palestinian leaders for political detention; and the exclusion of Palestinian refugees from their occupied homeland with lethal force.

Yet Palestinians have never paused our legitimate struggles for return, self-determination, and national liberation, from the armed Resistance, to general strikes, to Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) campaigns, to the Great Return March.

Since 2018, Palestinian refugees have persevered against unbelievable odds, braving Israeli occupation fire and risking injury and death to demand our right to return to the homes from which Israeli occupation forces drove us at gunpoint.

As the second anniversary of the Great Return March on 30 March – Palestinian Land Day – nears, we call on its supporters worldwide to join an international week of action to support its demands between 24-30 March 2020.

Have an activity to support the next Freedom Flotilla , which will sail in 2020 to challenge Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip. Build a Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions campaign against a target complicit in Israeli violations of Palestinian rights and international law. Hold a screening of a documentary on Israeli crimes against Palestinian refugees and the Gaza Strip and their struggle for liberation. Rally in solidarity with the Great Return March in a public area. Host a speaker on the Great Return March and its demands. Target political officials in your country to demand they publicly oppose Israeli crimes against Palestinians and impose meaningful sanctions for them.

In all your efforts, we ask that you visibly support the Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege and our just demands.

Please send announcements of your events, as well as pictures, videos, and reports from them, to samidoun@samidoun.net , or message them to Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network on Facebook.

On this, the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, we call on the world, its people and movements to escalate their support for Palestine and our century-long struggle for national liberation.

Higher National Commission

Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege

Gaza, Palestine

29 November 2019

Endorsers:

Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network

Al-Awda New York: The Palestine Right to Return Coalition

Alliance for Global Juatice

American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) -NJ

Anti Imperialist Action Ireland

Arab Palestinian Society of Corumbá, Brazil

ATIK-Sweden

CAPJPO-EuroPalestine

Chicago Committee Against War & Racism

CODEPINK

Collectif Palestine Vaincra

Derry Branch of Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign

FOSNA

Freedom Archives

Freedom Road Socialist Organization

Freedom Socialist Party

Freedom Socialist Party – Australia

Gay Liberation Network

If Americans Knew

Independent Jewish Voices Canada

International Action Center

International Concerned Family & Friends of Mumia Abu-Jamal

Irish Socialist Republicans

Jewish Voice for Peace

Jews for Palestinian Right oReturn

LA4Palestine

Labor for Palestine

MN Anti-War Committee

MOVE Organization

NH Veterans for Peace

NY4Palestine

NYC Jericho Movement

Palestine Solidarity Network

Palestinian Arab Cultural Center, Sao Paulo, Brazil

Palestinian Democratic Committee – Brazil

Peace Action Manhattan

PJO Radicaal

Plate-forme Charleroi-Palestine

Popular Resistance

Public Intellectuals for Social and Spare Change

Red Banner Anti-Imperialist Collective

Release Aging People in Prison/RAPP

Samidoun Gothenburg

Socialist Action

The Israel Palestine Mission Network of the Presbyterian Church (USA)

The Red Nation

United Methodists’ Holy Land Task Force

United National Antiwar Coalition

US Boats to Gaza

Women in Black

